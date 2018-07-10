Menu
Emergency forces search for family travelling in Cape York

10th Jul 2018 10:24 AM

POLICE are seeking assistance from the community, especially those in the recreational four-wheel-driving and camping fraternity, to locate a family who are believed to be travelling in the Cape York Peninsula area.

Paul and Dana Nelson from Deception Bay are believed to be travelling with their family in a silver 2005 model Nissan Patrol station wagon bearing Queensland registration 318-SRK.

They are travelling with other family members who may be driving a white 2013 model Toyota FJ Cruiser bearing Qld registration 553-TIR.

Mr Nelson is urged to contact his sister Barbara regarding a family emergency.

cape york family emergency missing persons qps rescue search
News Corp Australia

