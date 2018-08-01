Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Family escape early morning fire that destroyed home

Emma Clarke
by
1st Aug 2018 12:30 PM

A SPRINGFIELD Lakes family was evacuated early this morning after their house was destroyed in a fire.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Colorado Dv just after 4.30am but the home was already well involved.

The home was completely destroyed.

The flames also spread to a neighbouring shed but fire crews were able to save the neighbour's house.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said everybody was able to escape the home.

The fire was under control by 5.05am.

Authorities are not investigating how the fire started.

editors picks fire house fire qfes springfield lakes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Cap Coast's biggest accommodation group under new management

    premium_icon Cap Coast's biggest accommodation group under new management

    News ENTERPRISE consisting of three Yeppoon brands has big plans ahead.

    • 1st Aug 2018 12:26 PM
    Global traveller opens tourism business in Rocky

    premium_icon Global traveller opens tourism business in Rocky

    Travel MARISSA Titmarsh fell into the industry and has never looked back.

    • 1st Aug 2018 12:00 PM
    Battle looms for Capricornia at next Federal election

    premium_icon Battle looms for Capricornia at next Federal election

    News "We produce more gas than Qatar now, but we're not wealthy.”

    Controlled burn causes smoke hazards in Rockhampton

    Controlled burn causes smoke hazards in Rockhampton

    Community QFES are conducting hazard reduction burns to protect community

    • 1st Aug 2018 12:13 PM

    Local Partners