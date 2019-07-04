Family fears the worst for missing man

The family of a Babinda man who has been missing for six months say they are now certain he met with foul play.

George Anderson, 34, was last seen on January 19 and his family have had no contact with him since, with his bank accounts remaining untouched.

His sister Sky said they had now accepted Mr Anderson was dead, but think he may have been murdered.

She said he had been "very secretive" about his life sometimes, prompting them to think there may be a more sinister reason behind his disappearance.

Missing Babinda man George Anderson.

"He kept a lot of things from us and I wish he hadn't," she said.

"Definitely we (think he was murdered).

"We just hope someone comes forward."

She said Mr Anderson's two youngest children, who were in primary school, still continuously asked where dad was and when he was coming home.

"There are no answers really," she said.

"There is nothing we can say except we love him and we're trying to find him and find answers."

George Anderson with sister Sky. Picture: Facebook

Ms Anderson said her brother's wallet and one of his mobile phones were also missing.

She said the family had travelled down to his Babinda residence in April to look for clues, walking through the property and in nearby bushland.

"We even sat around the river and had a barbecue to try and be close to him," she said.

The family also visited Cairns to speak with people who knew him and Ms Anderson said it felt like some people were hiding something.

"He had so many friends and no one wants to say anything," she said.

"Even if they don't want to give their name they could do it anonymously.

"It's pretty hard to lose someone like that. We just want to bring him home and lay him to rest.

"We will not stop until we find some answers, we are not giving up."

Police have said he was still listed as a missing person and inquiries were ongoing.

He is described as Aboriginal in appearance, about 160cm tall and has a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Mr Anderson could possibly travel to Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton, Mackay or Brisbane.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is being urged to contact Innisfail CIB on 4061 5749 on Crime Stoppers anonymously.