Queensland Police attended the scene of a fight on Saturday night. Photo: Queensland Police Service

8.20am: AN initial report of a pedestrian being hit by a car in North Rockhampton last night turned out to be two brothers fighting.

Police attended the scene in Farm St about 8.50pm to find a male person lying on the road following the dispute.

It’s believed he had been hit on the head with a bat but was not seriously injured.

No charges were laid and the appropriate referrals to government services were provided.