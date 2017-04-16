28°
Family first in Rockhampton this Easter

16th Apr 2017 4:55 PM
Kellie Evans with children Chanel and Brooklyn at the Kern Arcade markets on Easter Sunday.
Kellie Evans with children Chanel and Brooklyn at the Kern Arcade markets on Easter Sunday. Michelle Gately

FOR Kylie Hylard and her family, the Kern Arcade Markets were the first part of their Easter Sunday celebrations.

The Rockhampton mum said the long weekend was all about spending time with family.

While the family often leave town for Christmas, Kylie said Easter was all about exploring things closer to home, with plans to visit Bouldercombe after the markets.

Gracemere mum of two Kellie Evans said the markets, which she had never been to before, were the perfect way to take advantage of good weather.

Her son Brooklyn has some health problems, but she said the markets were a good way to get out of the house and spend time together as a family.

Kellie said the family had enjoyed a horse and carriage ride, the jumping castle, and market food stalls.

Vendors also noticed an increase in families at yesterday's markets.

Ray Banks, who sells personalised sublimated photo gifts at stall The Crafy Old Bloke, said it was the busiest market of 2017.

He said there were plenty of families taking advantage of the long weekend to browse the dozens of market stalls at the Kern Arcade car park.

Ray has been selling the artworks through the markets for about three years, and said he started the craft after simply looking for a new hobby about 10 years ago.

Topics:  easter easter 2017 markets rockhampton

