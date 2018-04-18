Family focus at Rocky's new therapy centre

PROVIDING SUPPORT: Choice Passion Life CEO Rhys Kennedy at the opening of the new CPL Therapy Centre in Rockhampton.

RHYS Kennedy and the team at Choice Passion Life (CPL) are helping people with disabilities follow their dreams.

Yesterday the organisation opened its latest addition, a new therapy centre on Elphinstone St in North Rockhampton.

"Today really is about realising the hard work over the last 18 months, and a demonstration of CPL's commitment to further investing in the Central Queensland community,” Mr Kennedy said yesterday.

"We work alongside the person with a disability so they can realise their dreams, support them on their journey so they can chase the best in life.”

Mr Kennedy once worked for CPL in Rockhampton as a therapist.

"I always had great ambitions and visions of establishing a new therapy centre which was great for our clients...we've been planning this for many years,” Mr Kennedy said.

The centre will provide clients with a variety of services, with six therapists which specialise in occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech pathology and therapy assistants.

"We felt it was time to freshen up our facilities and let our great therapists have a wonderful place to deliver their services from,” Mr Kennedy said.

"The biggest change to the way we're operating in this centre is our family room,” Mr Kennedy said.

"We understand that families are really busy and it can be difficult to manage competing schedules so this way, families can come in with their siblings.

"While their brother or sister is having therapy, they can sit in the family room, do some homework or enjoy the television with their family.”

He shared the organisation's long association with Rockhampton.

"At CPL, we've been providing services for a really long time here in Rockhampton, and 2018 marks our 70th year,” Mr Kennedy said.

Mr Kennedy said the organisation would soon be expanding its service offering to employment services for people with disabilities.

It's first service was started with a travelling neurologist and paediatrician visit to provide support to families who had loved ones with Cerebral Palsy and physical disabilities.