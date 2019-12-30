Family forced to abandon ship and swim for help

A FAMILY of four was forced to swim ashore after strong winds knocked their vessel into rocks in the middle of the night.

Strong winds were the cause of many problems for families who ventured out for a boating holiday before and after Christmas.

About 6.30am on Boxing Day, Coast Guard Keppel Sands received a call for assistance from the owner of a 6m aluminium trailer sailer, which had suffered damage due to an overnight wind change at Monkey Beach, Great Keppel Island.

A family of four (two adults and two children), visiting from Brisbane, were awakened in the dark when their boat swung around at anchor and hit rocks, damaging the hull and outboard motor. The aluminium hull was badly scratched but not holed.

The family swam ashore and a jet ski owner then assisted by towing the damaged boat into deeper water where it was anchored again. The family was then taken on board a nearby catamaran for the remainder of the night.

Yeppoon Rescue One left Rosslyn Bay Harbour, arriving on scene at 8.20am.

Due to the shallow water, the rescue vessel used a heaving line to pass the tow line to the trailer sailer, which was towed around to Fishermans Beach with the owner on board. The catamaran followed and the three other family members were taken to the Coast Guard vessel for the tow back to Rosslyn Bay.

About 2pm on Christmas Eve, Coast Guard Keppel Sands received a call for assistance from the local owner of a 5m power boat with six people on board, which had run out of fuel about one nautical mile southeast of Iron Pot.

Yeppoon Rescue One left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 2.55pm with 10 litres of petrol. The fuel was transferred, and the vessel was escorted back to the harbour.

At 5.50am on Friday, Coast Guard Yeppoon received a call from the owner of a fibreglass half-cabin power boat with two people on board, which had a flat battery at Svendsens Beach, The Keppels. They requested a tow back to Rosslyn Bay on Saturday.

It was later revealed the boat had suffered hull damage after hitting rocks while at anchor and had been partly flooded.

Temporary hull repairs were made on site by the owner and Yeppoon Rescue One was scheduled to leave Rosslyn Bay at 7am on Saturday. However, the operation was cancelled as the vessel owner and partner elected to return to Yeppoon by ferry due to strong winds.

On Saturday morning, a Marine Assist member registered a trip to Great Keppel Island as he was taking parts and tools to assist a catamaran which had suffered damage to the motor legs in another wind-related incident. Both boats returned safely to Rosslyn Bay on Sunday.

Yeppoon Flotilla Commander Jim Warren said visitors from southern waters were often not used to the large tidal range in Central Queensland and experienced mishaps when boats are anchored or pulled up on a beach overnight.

“The fact that successive high tides can differ by a metre in height is often not understood,” he said.

“Shallow water is more dangerous than deep water and should be kept in mind at all times.”

The next free safe boating course will be held at Rosslyn Bay on Saturday, February 1, from 8.30–11am. To register, phone 4933 6600.