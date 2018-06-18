Menu
Tim McGregor, 17, was stabbed in the chest by a fellow youth at Nambour Train Station on Friday night. Pictured here from a photo in 2015.
Family friend reveals latest on teen stabbing victim

Matty Holdsworth
18th Jun 2018 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:53 AM
THE TEENAGE boy stabbed at a Sunshine Coast train station remains in a critical but stable condition at an intensive care unit in Brisbane.

Tim McGregor, 17, was stabbed in the chest allegedly by a fellow youth at Nambour Train Station on Friday night after an "on-going" feud between the pair.

A family friend said the victim had surgery last night at the Prince Charles Hospital.

His condition had been "critically unstable" for most of the weekend.

 

A 17-year-old teenage boy was alledgedly stabbed in Nambour yesterday evening.
The other boy has been charged with attempted murder after police allegedly located him with a knife several hours later.

The altercation between the teenagers occurred at the pedestrian subway before 5.30pm.

READ: 'ONGOING FEUD': Police reveal more details on stabbing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Hurst said there had been history between the youths, but an exact motive for the stabbing was unclear.

"There were a number of people in the subway underpass... and when these two boys came together there was a physical altercation which took place," he said.

"I understand there was some conflict between these youths before the physical altercation."

Sen-Sgt Hurst said the alleged incident was "traumatic".

"I don't exactly what internal organs have been damaged, but there is significant trauma to this young man and it is a significant injury," he said.

The alleged perpetrator was located at a local residence later in the evening with a knife, Sen-Sgt Hurst said.

