Family-friendly craze taking over Rockhampton streets

Tamara Petersen and daughters Ruby and Molly go skating together once or twice a week, generally on the Rockhampton riverfront.

Roller skating is enjoying a revival and Rockhampton’s Tamara Petersen and her daughters Molly and Ruby are happy to be along for the ride.

The family members try to get out for a skate together once or twice a week, generally in the late afternoon.

Their favourite destination is the city’s riverfront, though they recently found the path along Yeppen Lagoon an ideal location.

The Petersens are noticing more and more people, particularly families, wheeling around and Rockhampton businesses are reaping the rewards.

Toyworld Rockhampton co-owner Katrina Boyce said skates were literally rolling out the door of her North Rockhampton store.

Toyworld Rockhampton co-owner Katrina Boyce says roller skate sales have 'exploded', with 425 pairs sold at the North Rockhampton store in December last year.

The sales trend started in March last year when COVID restrictions first came into effect but “exploded” in the lead-up to Christmas.

Katrina said the store originally stocked only junior skates but staff were inundated with inquiries from adults who were keen to get involved.

She said they had probably sold an equal number of adult and children’s skates since last March.

“It’s incredible. Sales have just gone through the roof,” Katrina said.

“At Christmas it just exploded. We sold 425 pairs of skates in December and 770 pairs of Madmia socks.

Toyworld Rockhampton staff member Sophie Fletchett with the Madmia socks, which have also been selling like hotcakes.

“Even throughout January, we were selling skates or inlines every single day.

“And customers are just not walking out with the skates – they’re buying helmets and all the protective gear.

“They all want to look the part and be safe.”

Katrina said her store stocked just one brand – Crazy Skates – and prices ranged from $90 to $180.

Tamara bought her skates at Christmas time because she was looking for an activity that she and her girls could do together.

Molly, 8, and Ruby, 7, both had skates so it was an obvious choice.

Tamara Petersen and daughters Ruby and Molly are staying active and having fun on their weekly roller skating outings.

“I skated when I was younger, probably from when I was nine or 10 through to my early teens. I’ve got lots of fond memories of skating around mum’s house,” she said.

“I used to run down on the riverbank and the girls, especially Ruby, would ask if they could come and wear their skates.

“I knew they wouldn’t be able to keep up when I was running so I decided to buy myself a pair of skates.

“The look on the girls’ faces when I went skating with them for the first time was incredible.

“They were thrilled, and I was so happy that we could all be active together and have fun at the same time.”