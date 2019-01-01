Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPECIAL GATHERING: Jessica-Lee Ackland, Paula Norcott, Lyle Shorley, Noah Ackland, Gladdys Shorley and Glennis Norcott.
SPECIAL GATHERING: Jessica-Lee Ackland, Paula Norcott, Lyle Shorley, Noah Ackland, Gladdys Shorley and Glennis Norcott. Jann Houley
News

Family gathers to witness five generations together

Sean Fox
by
1st Jan 2019 10:00 AM

FORMER railway worker Lyle Shorley and his wife Gladdys enjoyed a five-generation family gathering during the Christmas break.

The Rockhampton couple were at the Kalka Palms Hotel Motel on December28, when the pair met with family members, including granddaughter Paula from Brisbane.

Mr and Mrs Shorley's eldest child, Denise (a daycare mum for about 20 years), married Jamie Norcott (who worked as a herd reporter) and have three children: Paula, Angela and Brett.

The Norcott family came on Boxing Day to visit their Central Queensland family.

Lyle and Gladdys Shorley with second great-grandson Noah Ackland.
Lyle and Gladdys Shorley with second great-grandson Noah Ackland. Jann Houley

Paula lives in Brisbane where she works as a primary school teacher.

Her daughter, Jessica-Lee Ackland (a dog groomer), gave birth to her son, Noah, three months ago.

Young Noah was "a very popular little man” as he brought joy to his family during the gathering.

Mr and Mrs Shorley celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017 at the Dreamtime Cultural Centre where about 50 guests attended.

The couple have four children: Denise, Maurice, Glennis and Lindsay.

Mr Shorley has been a regular at the Kalka Palms Hotel Motel, going there every Tuesday night for the past 10 years.

"It was wonderful for five generations to come together,” MrsShorley said.

getting out life tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man in critical condition after Capricorn Highway rollover

    premium_icon Man in critical condition after Capricorn Highway rollover

    Breaking THE westbound lane of the Capricorn Highway is closed to traffic

    QAL worker wants $833,000 after gearbox oil injury

    premium_icon QAL worker wants $833,000 after gearbox oil injury

    Business 'He has to sleep in a recliner chair to avoid being awoken by pain'

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Tourist numbers up in 2018 following Yeppoon's lagoon launch

    premium_icon Tourist numbers up in 2018 following Yeppoon's lagoon launch

    News Regional tourism has the potential to grow to $150 billion by 2030

    Local Partners