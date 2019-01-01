Family gathers to witness five generations together

FORMER railway worker Lyle Shorley and his wife Gladdys enjoyed a five-generation family gathering during the Christmas break.

The Rockhampton couple were at the Kalka Palms Hotel Motel on December28, when the pair met with family members, including granddaughter Paula from Brisbane.

Mr and Mrs Shorley's eldest child, Denise (a daycare mum for about 20 years), married Jamie Norcott (who worked as a herd reporter) and have three children: Paula, Angela and Brett.

The Norcott family came on Boxing Day to visit their Central Queensland family.

Lyle and Gladdys Shorley with second great-grandson Noah Ackland. Jann Houley

Paula lives in Brisbane where she works as a primary school teacher.

Her daughter, Jessica-Lee Ackland (a dog groomer), gave birth to her son, Noah, three months ago.

Young Noah was "a very popular little man” as he brought joy to his family during the gathering.

Mr and Mrs Shorley celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017 at the Dreamtime Cultural Centre where about 50 guests attended.

The couple have four children: Denise, Maurice, Glennis and Lindsay.

Mr Shorley has been a regular at the Kalka Palms Hotel Motel, going there every Tuesday night for the past 10 years.

"It was wonderful for five generations to come together,” MrsShorley said.