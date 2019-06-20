Family gives update on stabbing victim Jake Steere

11AM: JAKE Steere remains in the intensive care unit at Rockhampton Hospital after being stabbed multiple times on Tuesday morning.

A family member this morning told The Morning Bulletin Jake, 20, was in a stable condition which was confirmed by Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service.

A good friend of Jake's, Cody Barnicoat, has set up a Go Fund Me page to help with with some of his medical costs.

"As some of you may already know our good friend Jake was involved in an incident in which he ended up in a pretty bad way," Cody wrote on the Go Fund Me page.

"There's not a lot we can do to help other then sending our thoughts and prayers to Jake and his family, but I'd like to do more than that and I'm sure if you know Jake like we do, as the kind hearted gentle giant he is, you do as well.

"I've set up this Go Fund Me to try and ease the financial side of his medical bills. We love you mate and can't wait to see you again."

The page has been up for 16 hours and already helped raise $510 of the $5000 goal (at last count).

Brodie Carl Buchholz: Get well soon.

Danielle Hooper: Thinking of you mate.

Cody Barnicoat: Thank you so much everyone for your generosity so far all amazing people.

To help out, go to www.gofundme.com/f/nze4w-jakes-recovery.

What Happened

Jake was travelling in his vehicle, a Mitsubishi Triton, when he was allegedly assaulted by occupants of a blue Ford Ranger at at Jessie and Spencer St intersection in The Range at about 11am.

It is believed there were three occupants in the Ranger.

When police arrived on the scene they applied first aid to the 20 year-old, who had suffered puncture wounds to the chest and an injury to his temple.

It is believed the victim and assaulter's are known to each other as 'associates'.

It could not be confirmed what weapons were used.

Police are yet to make any arrests and this morning advised they were still investigating the incident.

If you have any information you can contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the number QP1901178461.