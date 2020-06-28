Menu
Family Guy accused of racism, voice actor steps down from role
Offbeat

Family Guy hit by racism claims

by Alex Turner-Cohen
28th Jun 2020 3:13 PM

A white voice actor has stepped down from playing the role of a black character on Family Guy, amid racism concerns.

Mike Henry played Cleveland on Family Guy, but announced on Friday he wouldn't be continuing the role.

It's the latest development in the entertainment industry's racial reckoning, sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement sweeping through the world and causing people to re-evaluate their complicity.

Mr Henry finally gave into external pressure, after playing the Family Guy character for 20 years.

"I love this character, but persons of colour should play characters of colour," he wrote on Twitter. "Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role."

Family Guy also has other non-white characters voiced by white actors, including Tricia Takanawa, voiced by Alex Borstein, who also voices matriarch Lois Griffin.

It's unclear what lies in wait for these actors' careers.

The announcement comes shortly after The Simpsons declared it would no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.

This week also saw popular comedian Jenny Slate step down from her role in Big Mouth where she played a young mixed-race girl.

Kristen Bell also announced she is leaving her role as a mixed-race character on the Apple TV+ animated series, Central Park.

However, Bell is going to be kept on the cast. It's unclear whether Family Guy will do the same to their white actors losing roles.

Originally published as Family Guy hit by racism claims

