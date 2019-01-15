Family Guy’s Trump takedown divides viewers

ON Sunday night US time, Family Guy savagely took down Donald Trump with a White House-set episode titled 'Trump Guy.'

The episode skewered Trump (voiced by Josh Robert Thompson) and his entire family and staff - Ivanka, Melania, Jared Kushner, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and more made an appearance - but the most controversial moment came during an interaction in which Trump sexually assaults Meg Griffin in the Oval Office. The moment, as well as the episode as a whole, was praised by Trump critics, but his supporters felt differently, and they took to Twitter to share their distaste for the "liberal whine fest."

Cartoon Trump.

The real thing. Picture: AP

Trump Guy centres on Peter Griffin's new role as Press Secretary, which he is, unsurprisingly, pretty bad at. Peter's main role involves walking into rooms before Trump "to make sure there's no static electricity" that would mess up the president's hair. Later, he and his family attend an event at the White House, where Meg is introduced (by Ivanka) to Trump. As Meg describes how she's "a huge fan," Trump tries to reach up her dress, and when she jumps back, he insists, "Every president since Washington has done this."

Back at home, Meg's family doesn't believe that "the president of the United States would grab a woman by her [bleep]" (a clear reference to the Access Hollywood tape) but when they see Trump assaulting her again, Peter jumps to her defence. "Mr. President, what would your third wife - the softcore, girl-on-girl porn lady - think about this?" he asks. "Or the actual porn star your lawyer paid hush money to?" Peter quits, and at the end of the episode, he and Trump get into a knock-down-drag-out fight that left both bruised and bloody.

Family Guy's take-down of Trump was applauded by social media users critical of Trump. "Family Guy accurately portrayed the idiot in the White House," wrote one user. "Funniest episode of all time," said another.

Can’t believe I’m saying this, but tonight’s Donald Trump ep of #FamilyGuy was not only the best FG ever but the funniest, most SAVAGE, most on-point episode of a comedy I’ve seen since November 2016. NO ONE in that grifter family was spared. Bravo, @SethMacFarlane!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9vjUF7A3X0 — Geekazoid (@JiffyPopCulture) January 14, 2019

But not everyone appreciated Family Guy's politically-minded episode. Some right-wing viewers felt that Trump Guy was just another "terrible" instalment of "one of the worst shows ever invented."

Man this #FamilyGuy episode is terrible. Its just stating facts about Trump and pretending its a joke and then have Meg just get sexually assaulted by Trump and have her family not believe her until they catch him doing it and then pretend Peter is noble for standing up to him? — Necroxis (@Necroxis9) January 14, 2019

Trump has yet to tweet about Family Guy's episode, but we have to imagine it won't be positive. Nothing gets him wound up quite like being called "cash poor."

