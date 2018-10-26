Family heartbreak spurs Rocky student into good deed

20 girls donating hair for wigs for cancer patients. Paige Donaldson, Year 5, has done extra fundraising after losing a family member to cancer 4 months ago.

20 girls donating hair for wigs for cancer patients. Paige Donaldson, Year 5, has done extra fundraising after losing a family member to cancer 4 months ago. Allan Reinikka ROK241018awigs1

IT TOOK years for Paige Donaldson to grow her long, golden blond hair - and just seconds for it to be lopped off.

But the small sacrifice was all for a good cause as Paige, and dozens of her Rockhampton Girls Grammar School peers, donated their locks to Pantene Beautiful Lengths.

The charity creates wigs for cancer patients experiencing hair loss due to treatment.

Paige Donaldson with her step-grandfather Murray West. Lenna Donaldson

It's a cause especially close to Paige's heart, after her step-grandfather, Murray West, died from cancer in April.

His death spurned Paige to go to extra efforts ahead of the school's Cut for a Cure day, as she raised over $500 to be donated to the centre which helped with his care.

Mum Leanna Donaldson was proud of her daughter's efforts and the caring nature which drove her desire to help other families.

BIG CHOP: Paige Donaldson, Year 5, with her mother Leanna Donaldson has done extra fundraising after losing a family member to cancer earlier this year. Allan Reinikka ROK241018awigs5

Ms Donaldson said her mother and step-father had found great comfort in the Bundaberg Cancer Care Centre, which also afforded Mr West dignity in his final days.

She said her mother still attends the centre and spoke highly of the staff.

Rather than donating to research, the Donaldsons are happy this money will go directly to those who helped their family so much.