Family holiday turns south after hours stranded on rocks

WASHED ASHORE: Strong winds finished a camping holiday on Miall Island for a family when their boat dragged its anchor and was washed onto rocks. Yeppoon Coast Guard

STRONG winds unexpectedly ended a family holiday after their boat washed onto rocks leaving them stranded for several hours.

Coast Guard Yeppoon were called to Miall Island on September 30 after a family's boat dragged its anchor and became stuck on rocks.

The family of two adults and three children were stuck for a number of hours until Gormans Removal Rescue arrived to begin a lengthy operation to evacuate the family and their camping gear.

Rescues crews made two trips back to Rosslyn Bay with the operation finishing around 2pm.

Another boat also washed up on a Capricorn Coast beach last week with crews tasked to investigate a sail boat that came aground in Emu Park.

Crews departed the harbour for Fishermans Beach on October 2 but were stood down mid-journey as the vessel was re-floated.

Aircraft and boats were involved in a large search mission for a police vessel after the crew didn't arrive at its destination on time.

On October 4, coastguard was advised by police the vessel Destiny departed the harbour for Coorooman Crk but never arrived.

After the crew couldn't be raised on radio or phone, a large search mission began involving numerous coastguard boats and a helicopter throughout the Capricorn Coast waters.

The police vessel eventually made contact at 11.15am and the search mission was called off.

Over the weekend crews responded to a number of breakdowns near Great Keppel Island.

Coastguard towed a jet-ski that broke down near Fishermans Beach and a fishing boat called for assistance on Saturday morning after water got into the fuel system.

Another vessel called for help after engine troubles at Putney Beach.

Crews arrived on scene at the 5.6m half cabin boat at about 10am and towed the vessel safely to the harbour by 11.30am.

A new boat owner on his maiden voyage radioed for assistance from just west of Monkey Beach on Great Keppel Island with contaminated fuel issues.

Marine Assist Rescue skipper, Graham Dawson and five crew departed the harbour at 3pm, had the vessel under tow at 3.40pm, arriving safely back at the harbour at 4.30pm.

On Sunday there were no calls for assistance, although many recreational boaties were out on the water as both car parks at the Rosslyn Bay Harbour were at maximum capacity.

Coast Guard Yeppoon also received several phone calls from the public on Sunday reporting a boat with three people on board interfering with shark lines along local beaches.

Investigations indicated the Sea Shepherd organisation was in the local area monitoring and gathering information on local shark buoys.