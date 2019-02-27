Menu
The home is located in beautiful Lammermoor Beach.
Family home at the beach

Trish Bowman
by
27th Feb 2019 2:13 PM

PERFECTLY located in the very popular new Lammermoor Beach area, Greg Wright from One Agency has a delightful house just waiting for new owners to come and make it their home.

Mr Wright said the modern home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, master suite with ensuite and walk-in robe.

"The home has been built to embrace open plan living including a generous dining area, spacious lounge and modern stylish kitchen that you will be thrilled to cook up a storm in,” he said.

"Each room is air-conditioned and the home captures the cool ocean breezes all year round. "There is a separate laundry and double car remote garage and the covered back patio area, which is perfect for kicking back and enjoying those delightful ocean breezes.

"The 820m2 allotment at 29 Lexington Drive offers plenty of side access and room for a shed and pool.

"This home is neat and tidy and ready for a family to move in and enjoy all that it has to offer.”

Lammermoor Beach is an easy walk away and Sacred Heart Primary School is just around the corner.

This home offers exceptional value for money in one of Yeppoon's best addresses, and is surrounded by top quality homes.

Phone Greg for your own private inspection, before this one is snapped up.

