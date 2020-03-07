Family Law Inquiry reaches Rockhampton

The gathering at the public meeting held at the Rocky Sports Club in Rockhampton in October 2019 about Family Law with One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson listening to people's experiences.

The Australian Government’s landmark Family Law Inquiry will be holding a hearing day in Rockhampton this week.

It follows a public meeting held at the Rocky Sports Club last year, in which Senator Pauline Hanson spoke of the need to fix Australia’s failing family law system and listened to the heart wrenching life stories of those impacted by family break-up and court decisions.

“My visit here last year, where I heard adults recounting their childhood experiences and traumas caused by the court and justice systems, really hit home the desperate need for change,” Ms Hanson said.

“I promised the people of Queensland that we would take the hearings to them and following the strong number of submissions made in North Queensland, it was important that the committee put Rockhampton on the schedule.”

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson speaks in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, February, Wednesday 12, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

The Queensland Senator and Deputy Chair said the inquiry was the most thorough in decades into the impact of the legal system on families enduring break-up and in particular those involving the custody of children.

“We need to create a balanced family law system that supports both parents and creates outcomes that benefit the children as they go through the difficulties of separation,” Ms Hanson said.

“Divorcing parents are already at their wits end, but then have to find the strength and finances to endure what is a very difficult and prolonged family court system.

“We know these cases are taking up to four years to come to an end, ruining lives, putting careers on hold, and particularly harming the kids, and these problems need to be fixed.”

The One Nation leader secured the Joint Family Law Inquiry, which was investigating all aspects of family law, including child custody, support payments, the performance of lawyers and court-appointed experts, delays in the court system, and other issues. It is unhindered by tight terms of reference, short time-frames or geographical distances.

The Rockhampton hearing is on Wednesday, March 11, at the Leichhardt Hotel.

The public can attend to listen to submissions during the open session from 8.30am to 12.45pm but in the afternoon will be closed to the public as each public witness has requested confidentiality for personal reasons.

For details about the Joint Select Committee on Australia’s Family Law System, visit: www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Joint/Family_Law_System/FamilyLaw