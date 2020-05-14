Family left searching for answers after boy, 3, in hospital

WAITING FOR RESULTS: Chase Dansey in the Queensland Children’s Hospital, where he is being treated for a rare auto-immune encephalitis. Picture: Contributed

AN ONLINE fundraiser has raised more than $2000 for the family of 3-year-old Chase Dansey, who has been diagnosed with Landau Kleffner syndrome.

Landau Kleffner syndrome is a rare form of epilepsy, which has caused Chase to lose his speech and mobility. He has also developed outbursts of rage.

The symptoms started about two months ago, however, during the school holidays things took a turn for the worse after Chase was admitted to hospital.

Chase in happier times.

His mother Katie Rose made the hard decision to leave her job at Moree East Public School, in New South Wales, so she could move with her four children to Emerald to be with her husband Scott Dansey, who worked in Springsure.

About three weeks ago, Mr Dansey and his son Ely were driving to Emerald in a truck with all their furniture when it rolled, destroying everything inside. Mr Dansey and his son were not injured.

After settling into their new home in the Central Highlands, Chase’s condition deteriorated rapidly to the point where he was hurting himself and his mother.

Chase and his mother are currently at the Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane where they are awaiting test results.

Chase is being treated for a rare auto-immune encephalitis which attacks white cells and the nervous system.

An update posted to the GoFundMe page on Wednesday said Chase was responding well to IVIg and steroids and hadn’t had any episodes for a couple of days.

“He is walking pretty well now and also trying to talk,” the update read.

“If all goes well Chase and Katie could be looking at going home on Friday. The doctors are pretty sure it’s the auto immune but still not 100 per cent sure. But he is responding well to treatment.”

After hearing about how the family lost all their furniture and the uncertainty of not knowing what is going on with Chase and the medical costs associated with his testing, family friend Tallee Warrener set up the GoFundMe page.

Katie Rose and Chase in the Queensland Children’s Hospital.

The page named Help Support Chase had raised $2075 of its $3000 at final count on Thursday.

Ms Warrener, who works at Moree East Public School, said she created the fundraiser because Mrs Rose “has had bad luck and needed a bit of help”.

“My brother was killed in a car accident in 2007,” she said.

“Go Fund Me wasn’t around then but we lived in a small town and I remember walking out of the hospital and money was getting thrown into my parents’ pockets. They had no idea where half of it had come from.

“If there is a resource out there to use, let’s use it.”

She said Mrs Rose was thankful to everyone who had donated so far.

“Katie didn’t realise so many people cared,” Mrs Rose said.

“It boosts her day and gives her something to look forward to.

“Any little bit helps – even if you could just share it with your friends.”

To donate, go to www.go fundme.com/f/u6brk-help-support-chase.