Family loses everything after dream home burns down

The Rocks lost their home in a fire on the weekend. Indie, Catherine, Travis and Sierra.

AN Ipswich family who lost their dream home after it caught alight in the early hours of the morning have been "overwhelmed" by the backing of the community.

Travis and Catherine Rock and their young daughters Sierra and Indie lost everything in the blaze early on Saturday morning, including their pet cat.

They were woken up by their neighbours about 4am, who alerted them to a fire in their garage.

When firefighters arrived three quarters of the Peak Crossing house was well alight.

Mrs Rock is a registered nurse at St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital, working in its surgical services ward caring for patients recovering from surgery.

The hospital appealed to the community to donate items to assist the family in the immediate aftermath of the fire.

The response has been so strong, St Andrew's is calling on people still looking to help out to instead direct their attention to a fundraiser set up by a family friend.

The family were insured and are now living in a hotel room.

CEO Claire Thurwood said a call-out for clothes and toys for the two little girls had generated a lot of support.

"We've been overwhelmed by the response including clothes, furniture and house hold items," she said.

"We would now ask everyone to focus on the GoFundMe page that has been set up.

"We have been overwhelmed by the response out outpouring of support. This community has already given so much to those who have been affected by fires in our state, as well as down south, yet they are all scrambling to help this family as much as they can.

"I'm also incredibly proud of my staff and how they have rallied behind their teammate and her family. Ipswich is an incredible community and we are so proud to be a part of it."

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said five firefighting crews responded to the blaze and they got it under control about 5.30am.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

To help out, visit here or email thurwoodc@ramsayhealth.com.au.

The girls are size 7 and 2.