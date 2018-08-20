Family 'lost everything' in devastating Cap Coast house fire

Fire crews battle a large fire that ripped through a house at Causeway Lake this morning.

Fire crews battle a large fire that ripped through a house at Causeway Lake this morning. Vicky-Joy Jones

SHOCKING photos have revealed the full extent of damage to a home at Causeway Lake after a fire ripped through early this morning.

A witness, who was one of the first on scene said the family "lost everything" after the massive blaze engulfed their home around 6.15am this morning.

The Causeway Lake resident said they woke to what sounded like "fire crackers" before seeing a plume of smoke further down the street.

Fire engulfed a small home at Causeway Lake this morning. Ed McCormack

Fire crews rushed to the home on Causeway Esp to reports a home was engulfed in flames and a neighbouring property was also threatened.

A Causeway Lake resident said the family, which included four children, were standing across the road in a nearby park as their house burned.

Fire engulfed a small home at Causeway Lake this morning. Ed McCormack

Fire crews contained the large blaze around 6.45am but the house couldn't be saved.

Fire crews battle a large fire that ripped through a house at Causeway Lake this morning. Vicky-Joy Jones

Fire also spread to the Causeway Lake Kiosk next door but the shop received only minor damage

A mother and child from the kiosk were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.