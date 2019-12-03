Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The family of a drug-addicted teen Quinton Coyne, who tried to steal a woman’s car while her children were in the back, have come to blows with the press outside court.
The family of a drug-addicted teen Quinton Coyne, who tried to steal a woman’s car while her children were in the back, have come to blows with the press outside court.
Crime

Family member comes to blows with media outside court

by ALEXANDRIA UTTING
3rd Dec 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a drug-addicted teen who tried to steal a woman's car while her children were in the back have come to blows with the press outside court on Tuesday.

Quinton Coyne, 19, was today sentenced over a 34-hour wild and reckless rampage that happened in January last year, where he tried to steal a vehicle from Sunnybank Hills, which had two children in it, before being arrested in Brookfield.

He today pleaded guilty to a range of offences including entering a dwelling with intent and was sentenced to a head sentence of four years and three months jail but will be eligible for parole next year after time already served.

After the sentence, members of Coyne's family came to blows with news crews who filmed them as they left the court precinct.

car theft court crime drugs quinton coyne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MINE TRAGEDY: Site at standstill a week on from horror

        premium_icon MINE TRAGEDY: Site at standstill a week on from horror

        Business The mines inspectorate investigation is continuing

        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        Business You’ve given us our nominations and now it’s time to vote! Vote for your favourite...

        ‘They should be more afraid of the people that aren’t in there’

        premium_icon ‘They should be more afraid of the people that aren’t in...

        News Queensland health address concerns: ‘It sounds like you’re asking about public...

        ‘There is no perfect site’ rehab centre progresses to next stage

        premium_icon ‘There is no perfect site’ rehab centre progresses to next...

        Health After listening to what was going to happen in their community it was time for...