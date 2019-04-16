Family members reconnect after some 50 years

SPECIAL MEMORIES: Wandal resident, Morrie Hood celebrated her 80th birthday in style at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Sunday.

RELATIVES and friends travelled from Sydney, Brisbane, Miriam Vale and Mount Morgan to celebrate Morrie Hood's 80th birthday in style over the weekend.

With a special event organised by her son, Norm, the Wandal resident was thrilled to watch loved ones arrive at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Sunday to enjoy a memorable afternoon tea.

As you peered into the function from behind the velvet rope, it was moving to watch some family members reconnect after not seeing each other for about 50 years.

Morrie thanked everyone who attended, and her son for his efforts to bring everyone together for a special event to mark the occasion.

She was born on April 19, 1939 in Mount Morgan to Evan and Thelma Moses nee Rowe.

Her father, a Welshman migrated to Australia in 1923, and worked at the Mount Morgan Mine as a young man.

Evan was boarding at the Leichhardt Hotel on the corner of Morgan and East Sts when he met Thelma (who was employed at the pub).

The couple fell in love and married in one of the town's presbyteries on September 17, 1938.

After they married, the newly-wedded couple went to live on River St in Mount Morgan.

Evan and Thelma had four children together; Morrie, Margaret, Danny and Roshwen.

Their eldest child, Morrie lived in Mount Morgan until she was five years old before the family moved to live on a farm at Ridgelands.

They called Ridgelands home for 15 years, then shifted to Rockhampton.

Morrie Moses married Archie Hood on January 2, 1960 and they had two children; Norm born in 1960 and Bronwyn who arrived in 1964.

Wishing you a happy 80th birthday, Morrie.