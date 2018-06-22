‘Our hearts are breaking at loss of angels’

Louise Collins, 37, and her daughter Poppy, 4, died when their van collided with a parked lorry on the side of the road near the town of Nagoda in Sri Lanka.

THEY were inseparable, sharing a bond more like best friends than mother and daughter. But on Wednesday, the lives of Brisbane-raised Louise Collins, 37, and her four-year-old daughter Poppy were tragically cut short in a car crash during a Sri Lankan family getaway.

The family was travelling in a white van near the town of Nagoda, in the island nation's southwest, when the vehicle struck a parked truck.

The mother and daughter died at the scene.

Louise Collins, 37, and her daughter Poppy, 4, died when their van collided with a parked lorry on the side of the road near the town of Nagoda in Sri Lanka.

Ms Collins' husband and Poppy's father Patrick was seriously injured, while Poppy's little brother Fred, 2, suffered minor cuts to his face.

Patrick - a respected pilot with Qatar Airways - remains in intensive care with a severed bowel and a ­broken ankle, a family member told The Courier-Mail.

Little Fred required minor plastic surgery to his face.

"Poppy was everything to (Louise)," Ms Collins' brother James Curtain said yesterday.

"It's kind of surreal that they've both left the world together."

Mr Curtain said his sister had a loving nature and "vibrant" personality, and paid tribute to her ability to care for her wider family in Brisbane, despite living in Doha, Qatar.

Sister Leesa Curtain said that Ms Collins "epitomised all things good - living your life with unwavering love, warmth and grace".

"Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still. On the 20th June we lost our beautiful Louise Collins (nee Curtain), 37 years, and her daughter Poppy Collins, 4 years," Ms Curtain said in a statement to The Courier-Mail.

"Family meant everything to you and our hearts are breaking, as we ponder a life without you and Poppy lighting up our lives.

"Through all this grief, what does bring some comfort, is knowing you and your darling Poppy are together, forever. The world has just lost two angels, but then again, angels don't pass on, they just shine brighter in another realm."

Ms Collins, a full-time mother, was the youngest of seven children and known as "Sissy" by her siblings. She met her husband through mutual friends in the commercial airline industry.

Mr Curtain said the family loved Sri Lanka and were on a "short holiday", enjoying the country's "tranquillity, peace and calm".