Aussie mum saves kids from raging house fire

A NEIGHBOUR has bravely rushed into a house to help pull out nine children and their mother after a ferocious fire ravaged their home.

The fire, which broke out at about 7.40pm last night, completely destroyed the Melton property in Melbourne.

As thick smoke and flames leapt from inside, brave neighbours who witnessed the blaze rushed to the family's assistance.

Ater Cuot Ater, whose wife ran into the house to help the family of 10 get out, told 9 News this morning he had received calls all night from members of the community praising his wife for her efforts.

"All the community, they were proud of her and I didn't sleep last night with everyone who kept calling me, saying, 'We wish to thank your wife for the bravery,'" Mr Ater said.

"She just managed to get in there and get all the kids out of the house."

A family of 10, including a baby, have escaped a ferocious fire that tore apart their Melbourne home. Picture: 9 News

Brave neighbours ran to the assistance of the mother and her nine children. Picture: 9 News



Another man, who was the first on the scene at the Aruma Avenue property, said after looking into the house to see if anyone was at the door trying to get out, the garage door fell down within minutes.

"You could see the internals of the house falling in on themselves," the man who wanted to be known as William, told 9 News.

"I couldn't get too close. I couldn't see any signs of anyone there. All the windows were pitch black because of the smoke, so we had to hope and pray there was no one in there."

William's friend, Jacob, also said that when he couldn't see anyone through the front door, he rushed to the back of the home but wasn't able to enter.

They all escaped uninjured. Picture: 9 News

"When we jumped the back fence, I went to the back door and I got about a metre away from the glass and it was red hot," he said.

"I felt the heat off the door straight away."

9 News reported that after the blaze was under control, it was discovered significant damage had been done to the house and its garage.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but police are not treating it as suspicious.