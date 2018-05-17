Family overwhelmed as $25K is raised for their brave boy
RODEO: "Overwhelmed and incredibly grateful.”
That is how Cinnamon Funch is feeling after a charity rodeo raised more than $25,000 for her five-year-old son Kye, who is battling a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.
Hundreds of people flooded through the gates of the Gavial Creek Rodeo and Campdraft Complex on Saturday to support the Milman schoolboy in his brave fight.
Kye was diagnosed with a Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma brain tumour in September last year.
He underwent a course of radiation in Brisbane and is now on an American immunotherapy trial, the only treatment option available to him in Australia.
He will have an MRI scan at the Lady Cilento Hospital on Friday which will show if the trial is working.
Cinnamon and her husband Scott are desperately hoping for a positive result, and are buoyed by the incredible community support shown to them at the weekend.
"It was such a good night. We couldn't believe the number of people there,” she said.
"It was bigger than we expected and it was wonderful, watching the crowd build up through the afternoon.
"It was really family-oriented and plenty of people said how good it was for the community in general.
"It's amazing to think we've raised that amount of money. It means we're in a position to act if another option becomes available or if we need to take Kye overseas for treatment.”
Cinnamon said patrons dug deep to raise more than $6000 at the charity auction, where items such as a Cowboys and a Broncos jersey went under the hammer.
"I want to thank all the sponsors for the prize money, the businesses who provided services at the rodeo and those who donated auction items,” she said.
"Thanks also to the CRCA for their support, and the contractors, competitors and the public for coming along to support us on the day.”
Cinnamon is understandably apprehensive about Friday's MRI but is trying not to dwell on the possible outcome.
"We're hoping that everything will be okay, especially given Kye has been feeling so well and is so energetic.”
The Funches travel to Brisbane every fortnight for Kye to receive infusions as part of the trial.
"We just tell him that he needs this medicine to keep him healthy,” Cinnamon said.
"What else can you say to a little boy?”
RESULTS
- Open bull ride: Ky Hamilton 1, Brady Fielder 2
- Open saddles: Jack McKenzie 1, Lachlan Miller 2, Daniel Imsirovic 3
- Open bareback: David Worsfold, Strawbs Jones, Jayden Hakaraia 3
- Ladies barrel race: Klancy Higgins 1, Shannon Kime 2, Kelsey Gellard 3
- Rookie saddle bronc: Lachlan Sullivan 1, Ricky Massola 2
- Rookie bull ride: Josh Cavanagh
- Junior bull ride: Macaulie Leather 1, Samuel Agius 2, Logan Beak 3
- Junior barrels: Klancy Higgins 1, Montana O'Toole 2, Kasey Bean
- Pee wee barrel race: Ella Christensen 1, Ayda Labuschewski 2, Tamika Bean 3
- Steer ride 11-15 years: Nash Mellers 1, Clayton Carlson, Ryley Donnelly and Max Kelly 2
- Poddy ride under-11: Jackson Dixon 1, Dustin Roots 2, Hank Woodard 3