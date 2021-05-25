Family pays tribute to ’generous soul’ after young man’s death

A former basketball player and private school old boy has been remembered by his family after his recent passing.

The heartbroken family of a young Brisbane man has remembered the former junior basketball player as a "kind and generous soul" as they continue to grieve his sudden death last week.

Carina Heights resident Jamie McCowan, who was the son of Jane and Jonathan as well as older brother of Robert, passed on May 18 at just 23-years-old.

McCowan loved sport, especially basketball where he was well-known within the basketball community at the Southern Districts Spartans after playing juniors for the club while his brother still plays semi-professional basketball with the Logan Thunder in the NBL1 North.

He also graduated from Moreton Bay Boys' College, where he was a junior house and senior house vice-captain, in 2015 and also played soccer and cricket at the bayside school before going on to study a double degree in business and maths at QUT.

McCowan also had a love for travelling, making the trip to Japan several times to explore the country and expand his language skills while also spending two years in Canada working and snowboarding before returning home just a month ago.

Mr McCowan said Jamie meant the world to them.

"Jamie was on the cusp of manhood," he said.

"He was a loving and generous soul who cared deeply for his friends and family.

"He was a kind and generous and always made the time to stop and talk to the dogs he encountered.

"He loved to draw and sketch and carried a notebook and pencils everywhere.

"He liked music and enjoyed many different musical genres.

"He loved basketball playing representative ball for Southern Districts in under-16s and under-18s age groups … he also returned to coach school basketball whilst he was at university studying.

"Jamie had a sharp sense of humour and a quick wit but also thought deeply on social issues.

"Jamie will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

Jamie McCowan with his brother, Rob.

His younger brother, Robert, said he would sorely miss the person he idolised every day growing up.

"Jamie was someone who always had the best interest of others in mind," he said.

"He wanted to be able to allow people to enjoy themselves whether that was hosting parties, taking friends camping or to music festivals.

"My favourite memories would have to be just looking up to him growing up and seeing the way he handled himself socially and me wanting to be like him.

"He was always supporting me and even if we weren't talking or he was on the other side of the world I knew he was always with me.

"Everyone I talk to tells me how special a person he was, he'll be sorely missed and never forgotten."

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

