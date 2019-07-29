Family pays tribute to 'one of a kind, funny, larrikin'

Tributes continue to flow for Stanley Brown (Mickelo). This photo was taken at brother Malcolm and sister in laws 70th birthday party.

AS tributes continue to flow for a dearly loved and respected member of the Goomeri community and across the whole South Burnett, Stanley Brown (Mickelo) is being remembered as a larrikin who loved to help his community.

His brother Malcolm and sister-in-law Jenny Brown are still coming to terms with Stan's passing but said his legacy will forever live on.

TRAGIC NEWS: The South Burnett and Gympie region communities are mourning the sudden loss of Stanley Mickelo who died on Thursday morning.

"He loved telling jokes and was always seen with a smile on his face," his sister-in-law Jenny said.

"I'll always remember him for being a stubborn man who always argued but would sit up and have a laugh."

Stan volunteered at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival every year and loved attending the rodeos.

FOREVER REMEMBERED: Stanley Brown (Mickelo) with Les Hegarty and Malcolm Brown Snr. Contributed

He grew up in Cherbourg where he attended Cherbourg State School. When he graduated from school, Stanley worked on various dairy farms, with one venture ending up in Cloncurry.

Stanley has one son named Israel who is 23-years-old and lives in Townsville. He has 8 siblings (5 brothers and 3 sisters).

"Stanley was the kind of bloke who would pull-over and help you with a flat tyre," his brother Malcolm said.

"When the elders received their pensions, he'd take them to IGA to get their groceries and he'd drop them back home. He would run people up to Murgon and back to Goomeri. He was just that type of person, he loved people."

Stanley Brown (Mickelo). Contributed

Stan's family are lost for words with the amount of support they've received from the community.

"We'd love to thank the Goomeri community for everything they've done for Stan over the years and for being his friend," they said.

Stan's niece Jodie Brown said she will always miss his trademark laugh and witty sense of humour.

FAMILY PHOTO: At Stan's nieces wedding in December 2017. Contributed

"He was a really great uncle, he'd do anything for you and when he came to Mundubbera to visit us, he'd have a cuppa tea and share some of his jokes," she said.

"He loved to have a laugh. We are going to miss him a lot and it's a big shock to the community.

"He was a very funny, down to earth bloke who loved life."