Family remember Ted's love, cheeky humour at funeral

Ted Price was passionate about promoting Rockhampton and the region he loved.

Ted Price was passionate about promoting Rockhampton and the region he loved.

TED Price won't be making any more trips to "heaven”.

At least, not the heaven he used to joke about with his family.

Son Adrian Price recounted Ted's trademark humour in a moving eulogy delivered with sister Cordelia before the roughly 200 people gathered to remember the "pioneer” businessman who loved nothing more than watching the sunset over the ocean after a long day's fishing.

Adrian remembered how his dad would say: "I'm off to Dan Murphy's. If that place isn't heaven I don't know what is.”

Maybe the 74-year-old has now found out, but there was a chuckle among the crowd when it was pointed out wherever Ted was now, he'd probably be wondering how long it would be before everyone would stop talking and crack open a cold one.

While he enjoyed celebrating, Adrian explained that Ted had no time for "self-inflicted drinking wounds”.

"He would drag you out of bed and kick you up the bum and say 'get to work, you did it to yourself',” Adrian said.

Ted was an enterprising builder whose great passion for Rockhampton and Central Queensland drove many of his business ventures.

He died last week after suffering a heart attack while finishing a 30km bike ride.

Riding was a daily habit for Ted, who also worked hard to improve the sport's profile in the city through improved facilities and the Rocky Cup on Wheels.

Once his children started families, Ted became poppy and relished time with his grandchildren.

Ted and Carolyn Price with their grandchildren Joe Ramm, Audrey Price, Scarlett Price, Millie Price, Annie Ramm and Ivy Price.

"He wasn't the kind of man who told you he loved you every time he saw you, but we always knew he loved us deeply by the way he spoke to us and interacted with us,” Adrian said.

Adrian also thanked the emergency services and passers-by who were first on the scene when Ted collapsed on Yaamba Rd in Glenlee.

"Thank you for your patience in letting us say our goodbyes to him whilst in your care,” he said on behalf of the family.

"You have no idea how much easier it is to know he wasn't alone, even for a minute.”