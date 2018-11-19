Family renews plea to find missing dad ahead of anniversary

NEW INVESTIGATION: Goondiwindi man Terry Lloyd has been missing for more than three years.

FOR three years Danielle Blanchard and her family have lived with many questions and no answers after their father Terry Lloyd disappeared.

On November 24, 2015, Mr Lloyd drove from his Goondiwindi home to the Pilliga National Park in New South Wales.

What happened next remains unknown but his car was found crashed on a isolated dirt road within the forest and recent rain had washed away any footprints.

For two weeks emergency services officers combed the scrub, assisted by an indigenous tracker and a helicopter equipped with heat-sensing cameras, but they did not find Mr Lloyd.

The missing persons case was recently transferred to the Queensland Police Service and a coronial investigation is under way.

"The detectives will tell us if the police have done enough and Dad will be declared deceased with no body found, or if they'll keep searching," Ms Blanchard said.

The family holds little hope that their father is alive.

"We just find it hard to believe he would still be alive out there somewhere," she said.

"It's been three years now, surely something would have come up, you need a lot of money to disappear these days.

"His bank account hasn't been touched and his mobile phone was home."

Mr Lloyd had bipolar disorder but Ms Blanchard said he worked hard to control its symptoms.

"He always told us if he wasn't feeling well," she said.

Mr Lloyd visited his doctor in Toowoomba the day before his disappearance and was given the okay, but something might have been amiss.

"That was the last day anyone has seen him," Ms Blanchard.

The family is desperate for any information about what happened to their father.

"Not knowing is the worst," Ms Blanchard said.

"The first year was hardest, just because we know what he is like: He was just the core of our family.

"It's really out of character for him, we knew straight away that something wasn't right but then the weeks turned into years."

If you have information about Terry Lloyd, please telephone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.