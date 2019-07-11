Family rivalry to fire up at mud racing titles at Kabra

RACE IS ON: Kristy Rodgers will compete against her father Stewart Smith at the Queensland Twin Track Titles at Kabra this weekend.

RACE IS ON: Kristy Rodgers will compete against her father Stewart Smith at the Queensland Twin Track Titles at Kabra this weekend. Jann Houley

MUD RACING: Family rivalry will fire up when CQ Mudsportz hosts the Queensland Twin Track Titles this weekend.

About 70 cars from across Queensland and New South Wales will hit the Kabra track for the event, which will roar into action from 10am on Saturday and Sunday.

CQ Mudsportz president Marlene Granshaw said it was the first time in about 15 years that a title event had been held in the region.

It has been a huge logistical exercise for the club, with the titles attracting 140 competitors (drivers and co-drivers), their pit crews and supporters.

Tim Granshaw will race Mucken Refarkable in this weekend's titles. Jann Houley

Granshaw said there were some talented drivers and fast cars, guaranteeing exciting racing across the four classes - junior, standard, buggy and top guns.

She said a strong local contingent would race this weekend, including Tim Granshaw in his magnificent machine, Mucken Refarkable.

Mother and son Marge Pomery (Lil Mudda Flikka) and Luke Pomeroy (Bad Habit) will go head to head in top guns while father and daughter Stewart Smith (Fat Boy) and Kristy Rodgers (Bich Barbie) will face off in standard.

Smith will also race Fat Guts in top guns this weekend.

Rodgers said she looked forward to competing, and the rivalry with her father was an added incentive.

"It's great to have the state titles in Central Queensland,” she said.

"We've got a huge class, there are 28 competitors so it's going to be a big weekend.

"We race nearly every meet and travel all over Central Queensland to compete,” she said.

"We went to Roma at Easter and dad was second and I was third in standard. I reckon I will give him a run for his money this weekend.”

But the family members are not always rivals.

Rodgers was co-pilot for Smith when he finished fourth in the standard class at the Australian titles in Darwin.

There will be some muddy good action at the two-day title event this weekend. Chris Ison ROK150418cmud6

She said mud racing was something her family was passionate about, with her brother Ryan also involved.

"I was always jumping in cars with dad,” Rodgers explains.

"I liked the speed and having a drive in the mud.

"Every run is a highlight for me, just getting out there and having a go at it.

"I would love to make the finals this weekend - and hopefully not break my car.”

The weekend program will start with two runs in the drags before moving into the heats for twin track, with the top four drivers qualifying for finals.

