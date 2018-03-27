Family-run CQ organic farm

MICK Alexander and his family live on their 1400ha property in Garnant located 42km northwest of Rockhampton.

Their property, called Bindaree, is an organic beef farm that operates under rotational farming practices.

Mick and his wife Noela are also part of the group Farmers for Climate Action, who recently met on the Sunshine Coast for their inaugural Queensland meeting.

The Rural Weekly caught up with Mick and Noela over a cup of tea and scones to talk about regenerative farming, organic beef and the Farmers for Climate Action group.

ORGANICS AND ROTATIONAL GRAZING

SINCE taking over Bindaree after the passing of Noela's late father, Trevor Jones, the couple began the process of becoming an organically certified farm.

"It took us about three years to become a certified organic farm, so we've totally cut out the use of poisons and synthetic chemicals and fertilisers,” Mr Alexander said.

"Up until we took over, the stock were being drenched for ticks.

"A local vet explained to me that if an animal is healthy, it won't have a tick on them.”

Finding effective alternatives to drenching came from a lot of research and asking other organic producers.

"We asked around to find ways of getting rid of ticks without drenching and most said the key thing was making sure the animals have enough sulphur,” he said.

"So we went and tested our grass in each paddock for what minerals were in it and what they were lacking.

"We got that to nutritionist Jim Wade on the Gold Coast, who developed a balanced dry lick to match our animals' requirements.

"To ensure our cattle stay tick-free, they need to have trace minerals put out for them every two to three days.”

The lick they use is an organic Green Cow lick, which helps with more than just ticks.

"The lick is made up of biochar, protein and trace minerals, so it's a charcoal-based lick. It seems to help get rid of any toxins the cows may consume,” he said.

"The charcoal absorbs the toxins and is expelled, so it's really turned things around.”

As well as controlling ticks, Mr Alexander has also found an alternative to spraying cattle for flies.

"We get a hessian sack or a Bos bag and fill it with diatomaceous earth and we hang them up, the cows rubs themselves against it and helps get rid of the flies,” he said.

"It's also safe for stock to eat and is included in our dry lick to control internal parasites.”

They also had to change some practices due to climate change.

"We've really gotten into rotational grazing. Before us, Noela's dad started rotational grazing for about 10 years, so we've done a lot more fencing to make up those paddocks to move the livestock into,” Mr Alexander said.

"Before, cattle were only being rotated around four paddocks, now they're being rotated around 70 paddocks.”

In recent times the couple has started selling organic meat from their cows.

"We transport our cattle down to an organic certified meatworks in Monto, where they process our meat,” Mr Alexander said.

"Then we bring it home and we deliver our meat orders direct to household all around Rockhampton, Gracemere and Biloela and the Cap Coast.”

The couple also run an off-farm business called Grazing Bestprac.

"We teach farmers about grazing management, so we teach them about healthy soils, healthy crops and grazing and cropping management.”

THE FARM

BINDAREE is a cattle property that operates under regenerative farming practices.

"We've lived here for about four and a half, five years,” Mr Alexander said.

"We've been involved with the business since about 2000.”

They have two sons, Matthew and Lachlan, who also work around the farm when they aren't at school.

The property sits on a stunning 6km stretch of the mighty Fitzroy River, where Mick and Noela pump water for their cattle troughs.

The property goes for as far as the eye can see with landscapes of country, a wetlands and an abundance of healthy trees.

"When we took over in 2013 we changed the direction of the farm by going organic,” Mr Alexander said.

"A few years ago it would take us about four or five years to get a bullock finished to market weight (600kg).

"Now we're getting heifers and steers to 500kg in just over two years.”

Mr Alexander said it all came down to the health of the livestock and their rotational grazing.

"We really focus on rotational grazing and matching nutrition, making sure the animals are healthy and growing,” he said.

"We see them every day, we're around them all the time.”

FARMERS FOR CLIMATE ACTION

The Alexanders are members of the Farmers for Climate Action group.

The group is an agricultural advocacy group made up of farmers from across Australia.

"I was looking for an organisation that represented farmers that actually understood what we were going through,” Mr Alexander said.

"Farmers for Climate Action came up on my Facebook feed early last year and the organisation had only just formed.

"I straight away joined so I could find out more about it and their stories were just brilliant.”

Mr Alexander described the group as being the "perfect mesh” for what he was looking for.

He recently went to the group's inaugural Queensland leadership summit on the Sunshine Coast, where they talked about opportunities beyond coal and gas and renewable energy.

"There have been summits in the other states around Australia but this was the first one in Queensland,” he said.

"There were about 10 or 11 of us that got together and we learnt a bit, there were some really good educational things there.

"But we really got together to talk about what the key issues were affecting farmers in the changing climate.”

Mr Alexander said one of the biggest issues discussed was groundwater.

"The fact that resource companies are allowing so much of our resources to just be given away, we just can't accept that,” he said.

"We spoke about fraccing and CSG and how they're a major issue because they're contaminating our groundwater.

"Not only do we have mines who have access to as much groundwater as they want, but we've also got other areas in Queensland where they're fraccing and taking resources out and contaminating our water supply so we'll never be able to use them again.”

Mr Alexander also had strong views on the recent developments in vegetation management.

"You know with big mines there's not vegetation management, they can clear some land and there's no problem with it,” he said.

"But the moment a farmer wants to knock down a tree, he's the worst person in the world.

"I think there needs to be a discussion about why a resource company can take whatever it wants and a farmer that has generations of experience in those regions can't have any management.”

THE FUTURE

FROM organic meat to rotational grazing and teaching other farmers, there is no doubt Mick and Noela are going places with their farming.

They are even seeing a bigger future for organics.

"I think organics are becoming more and more common,” Mrs Alexander said.

"People are looking for more natural and organic products.”

Although the feeds and other products used on their farm are more expensive, Mr Alexander said it was all worth it.

"It's just amazing the things going organic and rotational grazing has done for the property,” he said.