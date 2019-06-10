Menu
A family of seven in Sydney's eastern suburbs has been taken to hospital suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. Picture: Monique Harmer
Seven rushed to hospital from ‘pool heater poisoning’

by Derrick Krusche
10th Jun 2019 5:45 PM
A family of seven has been rushed to hospital after suffering suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at an exclusive Eastern Suburbs mansion.

Emergency crews were called to the Vaucluse property on Wentworth Road following reports five children and two adults fell ill after a faulty pool heater leaked the poisonous gas into the house about 2pm.

The children, four aged under 18 and one aged 19, were taken to Sydney Children's Hospital and the adults were taken to Prince of Wales Hospital in stable conditions.

Paramedics said they were suffering varying symptoms including nausea, dizziness and headaches.

NSW Fire and Rescue Superintendent Josh Turner said the faulty pool heater was to blame for the poisoning.

"It was a pool heater which produces carbon monoxide as an exhaust, which is very normal (but) it seemed to be a malfunction of the exhaust or flu system - like what's above a cooking stove," he said.

"It looks to be a possible malfunction (that) may have caused the carbon monoxide produced by the pool heater to be released into the residence.

"They were inside the house, if it was outside it would've ventilated. The exhaust is attached to the house and somehow it seeped in."

