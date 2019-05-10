Family secrets couldn't tear these cousins apart

FAMILY secrets may have kept them apart, but the power of persistence to ensure family history was kept alive has brought these relatives together.

Gracemere resident Judy Turner has met her cousin for the first time after a family historian discovered a piano which linked back to their family's arrival in Australia.

Her ancestor George Boucier Worgan served as the Naval Surgeon on the First Fleet HMAS Sirius.

It was on this voyage to Australia he brought with him his piano, which had later been found at a Perth museum by another relative, Pauline Stait nee Worgan, and her brother, Ken before it was sent to England for restoration.

Darryll and Judy Turner of Gracemere. Kathleen Calderwood

Their discovery made news, and it was reported on a television program which Judy's daughter (and George Worgan's eighth-generation granddaughter), Rachel Lamb happened to watch.

Rachel told her mother who immediately recognised the Worgan surname.

And upon hearing this information, Judy contacted Pauline only to find she was living in the Rockhampton area.

Before too long, a reunion lunch was organised, and a small group from the Worgan and Brumpton families gathered at Gracemere Hotel on April 10. Judy's husband, Darryll, also attended.

Judy met her cousin, Cathy Dowdell (both in their 60s) for the first time two nights before the reunion was held.

The outcome for cousins Judy, Loretta Rhoden, Rod and Chris Bussey, Janice Scrivens and Cathy was they found their mothers were sisters.

Judy said her mother's desire was to keep family secrets which meant they had no knowledge of these findings in the past.

She enjoyed getting to know Cathy and caught up on many years of enjoyment.

"Cathy stayed for a week full of fun sharing memories and discovering more family,” she said.

"It was daunting meeting Cathy for the first time especially realising my mother kept so many secrets, since then, I have found more relatives in Roma.”

This came after Judy had met Janice five years ago for one hour at a bus tour destination.

Pauline and her husband, Gary had already travelled to England where they found the house George Worgan had built which was still in use.