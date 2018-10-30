Family may sue over monster truck horror

A FAMILY that was almost wiped out by an out-of-control car at a monster truck event on Saturday has sought legal advice over the incident.

Brisbane man Mark Bluck was watching the Ultimate Monster Show at Mt Gravatt, in Brisbane's south, with his three children and partner when a stock car crashed through barriers after a "mechanical fault".

The rust-coloured vehicle ploughed through a barricade, hitting his daughter Lilly, aged 10, and his partner Kelly Harris.

The car ploughs into the crowd on Saturday night. Picture:Beau Graftdyk

Lilly was momentarily trapped under the car, as horrified onlookers rushed to the family's aid.

Some rushed to help Mr Bluck lift the vehicle off his daughter.

"The car was actually on top of them," he said.

"All that was sticking out were the kids' heads."

Incredibly, Lilly suffered only bruising to her ankle, while Kelly walked away from the ordeal with scratches.

Mark Bluck and partner Kelly Harris with children (from left) Thomas Bluck, Mason Harris, Hannah Bluck and Lilly Bluck. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

Mr Bluck told The Courier-Mail yesterday he had engaged a lawyer and was deeply dissatisfied with the safety measures provided by event organiser Ultimate Monster Trucks.

"(I want) better barricades and fences," he said.

"Plus paramedics at every event."

Event organiser and owner of Ultimate Monster Trucks, Troy Garcia, has copped a barrage of criticism online and believes it's unjust.

Scratches on Lilly Bluck’s leg

Mr Garcia said he hired the "faulty" vehicle from another company called Crazy Cars and wasn't made aware of any problems with their vehicles prior to the show.

"The reason why there was no serious injury or death was because (my) company complied with the risk assessment and had the vehicles travelling at a safe speed and distance," Mr Garcia said.

"Of course we have concerns for the family and their wellbeing."

Crazy Cars had at least one car at the event, but denied it owned the runaway car.

The car is towed away after the incident. Picture: Sarah Marshall/AAP

Mr Bluck has joined a chorus of spectators who have expressed concern about what they perceived to be a lack of safety measures at the event.

A Facebook page has been started calling for Mr Garcia and his show to be shut down.

Workplace Health and Safety is investigating.