Family sheds tears of joy as Tim makes Origin debut

Maroons' debutant Tim Glasby is wrapped up by the Blues defence in last night's State of Origin.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Amazing and emotional.

That is how Rockhampton's Tracie Glasby summed up son Tim's State of Origin debut in front of 82,000 screaming fans at Sydney's ANZ Stadium last night.

The Melbourne Storm forward's first appearance for the Maroons was made even more special as they produced a miracle comeback to win 18-16 and send the series to a decider in Brisbane in three weeks' time.

Tim came off the interchange bench midway through the first half and finished the game with 72m and 21 tackles from his 21 minutes on the field.

Tim celebrates in the Queensland dressing sheds after the game with family members (from left) brother Will, brother Ben, sister-in-law Cherie, dad Graham, son Parker, mum Tracie and wife Casey. CONTRIBUTED

Family members including mum Tracie, dad Graham, twin brothers Will and Ben and Ben's wife Cherie, and his wife Casey and son Parker were there to share the milestone.

And, according to Tracie, every one of them shamelessly shed some tears.

"It was amazing and it was emotional,” she said, her voice a little hoarse from cheering Tim and the Maroons to their inspirational victory.

"We were just so proud. It was a very, very happy moment for us all.

"He was brilliant; he did his job and he did it well. It was just incredible to see him out there.

"It was everything we could have imagined and more. To see his name on the back of the jersey and his number, he's now 191, was just so special.”

The Glasby brothers - Tim, Will and Ben - in the Queensland dressing rooms after the game. CONTRIBUTED

One of the most emotional moments for Tracie was when Tim gave her a big hug before he boarded the team bus headed to the stadium.

"I got pretty teary then. He was pretty chillaxed but then he is a cool customer most of the time anyway,” she said.

Tracie said the atmosphere at ANZ Stadium was unbelievable, and they were seated with a large Queensland contingent about eight rows back from the interchange bench.

"It was incredibly loud. Actually the game seemed to go by in the blink of an eye.

"We were nervous and anxious pretty much the whole way through but we knew they could always do it.”

Origin debutant Tim Glasby with Maroons skipper Cameron Smith. contributed

The family members all got to celebrate with Tim in the dressing sheds after the game.

"The atmosphere in there was unbelievable.

"The Melbourne Storm is like an extended family and the Queensland team is like another extended family for him and for us,” she said.

The Glasbys are keeping their fingers crossed that Tim has done enough to hold his spot for next month's decider at Suncorp Stadium.

"I don't think anything's ever guaranteed but we're certainly hopeful. We will be there for game three, that's for sure,” she said.

"I love how Rocky was behind him and he appreciates it too.”