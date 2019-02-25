Family spirit shines through at Capricorn 13U swim carnival

SWIMMING: Through nerves and tears, five-year-olds Abigal Farr and Matilda Lindsay made their 2019 Capricorn 13 and Under Carnival debut on Saturday.

The two Caribeae Swimming Academy youngsters braved the 50m freestyle and were met at the end by the cheers and applause of spectators and their supportive club.

"It's a big thing to swim when you're five years old,” Caribeae head coach Jodi Shanks said.

"The members were on the side cheering them on and giving them a big clap when they got to the end,” Shanks said.

"They had a few little tears but the more experienced kids all got together and talked them through it.

"They did really well in all their races and Matilda got a PB in hers after recording times at a meet in December.

"She's definitely improved.”

Capricorn 13 & Under Swimming Carnival: Layla Gibson from Gladstone Jann Houley

Despite Under 7 age groups and under being non-competitive, Shanks was delighted to see the club's sportsmanship in support of the pair.

"Everyone helps the youngest swimmers out. It's a real family community,” she said.

From over 1500 nominations, over 230 athletes from 19 clubs across Central Queensland turned out to the event.

Among the club's 59 swimmers, there were competitors racing for the first time at a club carnival and coming away with medals.

Nearly everyone who competed came away with something, as those who swam under the cut-off time were awarded age champion points and those who swam over the time, were in line to win medals.

In the 100m event and the Speed Machien 25m sprint, prizemoney was also handed out down to 10th place.

Capricorn 13 & Under Swimming Carnival Jann Houley

"We had a really great day. Pretty much all our kids were swimming PBs,” Shanks said.

"Standouts included Jodi McMahon who broke five CQ records in the 25m and 50m freestyle and the 100m Individual Medley.

"Taryn Roberts was also awarded age champion in the Under 12 girls and Koda Milburn finished with runner up in the Under 12 boys.

"He's aged up into the next age and has to work harder now but he held his own in the freestyle and butterfly events and did a good job.

"He PBed pretty much across the board.”

Hayden Fagg, 8, showed potential at the carnival, and Levi Thomsen, Hamish Nolan-Munn and Levi Brown also impressed.

"I'd like to mention the great support from our team of parents in helping officiate, and the older swimmers who were unable to swim for coming down and helping do jobs and marshalling,” Shanks said.

"It helps carnivals run smoother and have that good family feel with everyone getting in and helping.”

CQ Championships

The CQ Championships end of season carnival will be held at Rockhampton Southside Pool on March 1-3.