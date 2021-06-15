Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Yeppoon Coast Guard
Yeppoon Coast Guard
News

Family stranded in Keppels after boat drags anchor

JANN HOULEY
15th Jun 2021 7:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

7.45am: Yeppoon Coast Guard volunteers are gearing up Tuesday morning to join the search for a 4.6m boat which dragged its anchor off Conical Island on Monday.

Police are currently looking near Farnborough and the Coast Guard will head out toward Corio Bay.

Yeppoon's Flotilla Commander said the vessel was likely to head that way given the eastern swell and winds.

"If it runs into anything at 30 knots per hour, it'll be just like a car crash," he said.

The Coast Guard has sent a radio alert to vessels in the area.

 The boat's owner was camping at the National Park campgrounds with his family until Friday.

It is the same campgrounds from which Gary Flower went missing in January 2020, after he attempted to swim to a vehicle dragging its anchor.

 

Originally published as Family stranded in Keppels after boat slips anchor

boat drag anchor farnborough beach national parks and wildlife services qps tmbnews yeppoon coast guard
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heavy fog causes traffic problems in Central Highlands

        Premium Content Heavy fog causes traffic problems in Central Highlands

        News Drivers are urged to drive to conditions

        • 15th Jun 2021 6:53 AM
        No positive Covid case in CQ, says Member for Keppel

        Premium Content No positive Covid case in CQ, says Member for Keppel

        News “Spreading false information in a global pandemic is irresponsible and causes fear...

        Introducing your dedicated Morning Bulletin team

        Introducing your dedicated Morning Bulletin team

        News Here in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions, the people bringing you the...

        Letters to the ed: No one notices when green energy fails

        Premium Content Letters to the ed: No one notices when green energy fails

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.