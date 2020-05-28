Menu
Police RBT operation
Crime

Family stress leads CQ woman to take drugs and drive

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
28th May 2020 7:00 AM
STRESS in the family led to a 48-year-old woman using methamphetamines and being busted driving with it in her system.

Patricia Irene Burgess pleaded guilty on May 20 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Burgess was intercepted on January 8 on East St and tested positive for drugs.

He said her licence was disqualified and a test showed she had meth in her system.

Burgess told the court she was under a lot of stress with her mother diagnosed with cancer and a relationship break down. She said those were not excuses for behaviour and apologised to the court.

Burgess was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

