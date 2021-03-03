The lifesaver charged with rape (right) is accompanied by his father (centre) and lawyer outside court. Picture: Greg Stolz

A young lifesaver has faced court charged with raping a woman at a Gold Coast surf club.

The man, 22, comes from a prestigious lifesaving family but can't be named for legal reasons.

The competitive lifesaver was charged with raping the 21-year-old woman at the surf club, which also cannot be identified, on September 13 last year.

Swapping his clubbie kit for a shirt and tie, the man was accompanied to court by his family and lawyer.

The lawyer asked for bail conditions preventing the lifesaver from contacting four close associates to be removed, which police opposed.

Prosecutor Jim Pedlow said the four were witnesses in the case.

The case was adjourned to March 30.

The matter comes as Surf Life Saving Queensland launched a review of culture and behaviour in the movement after a string of unrelated alleged scandals.

They include the allegations of a sex tape involving a 15-year-old and illegal footage taken inside a surf club locker room.

In a statement, SLSQ said it was conducting "a formal review of its policies and procedures relating to activities undertaken within clubs".

"The review will play an important role in identifying any opportunities to improve safety," a spokeswoman said.

"Safety is a core value of Surf Life Saving Queensland and we are committed to keeping both beachgoers and our members safe."

Originally published as Family supports lifesaver charged with surf club rape