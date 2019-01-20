Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo: Aerial photo of Mermaid Beach to Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. Photo: David Clark
File photo: Aerial photo of Mermaid Beach to Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. Photo: David Clark
News

Woman drowns on Gold Coast

by NIC DARVENIZA
20th Jan 2019 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman aged in her 50s has drowned on the beach at Surfers Paradise this morning.

Two young boys spotted the woman in trouble and helped her to shore where lifeguards performed CPR for upwards of 10 minutes, according to a Gold Coast City Council Lifeguard spokesman.

Lifeguards believe the woman entered the water by herself on the north side of the beach near Ocean Avenue before 7am.

Ambulance crews arrived around 7:15am but pronounced the woman dead upon their arrival.

Paramedics are still attending to the body while the search continues for the womanâ€™s next-of-kin.

beach beach death drowning fatality surfers paradise

Top Stories

    Early morning house fire in Rocky CBD

    premium_icon Early morning house fire in Rocky CBD

    News Multiple QFES crews worked to contain the blaze

    Rocky cricketer's role in Heat's thrilling semi-final win

    premium_icon Rocky cricketer's role in Heat's thrilling semi-final win

    Cricket Jess Jonassen's agony turns to ecstasy after teammate's heroics

    NAME AND SHAME: This week's drug and drunk drivers

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: This week's drug and drunk drivers

    Crime Here are 15 of this week's drink and drug driving sentences