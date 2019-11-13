Menu
Townsville police generic Queensland police generic
FAMILY TRAGEDY: Crash takes life of 8yo, leaves 3 injured

Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Nov 2019 5:39 PM | Updated: 7:26 PM
FOUR members of one family were involved in a horror crash that took the life of a girl, 8, and left three injured.

A woman in her 40s was driving Targinnie Rd about 5.45pm Tuesday with the girl and two teenage girls when their white Hyundai station wagon lost control and rolled into a tree near the intersection of Wilson Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the youngest girl died at the scene after an extensive resuscitation effort.

Critical care paramedics and the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service also attended.

Today the woman, who suffered minor injuries, and the teenagers - one with head and the other with abdominal injuries - were at the Gladstone Hospital in stable conditions.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including anyone who may have dashcam footage taken along Targinnie and Wilson Rds prior to the crash.

Gladstone Police officer-in-charge senior sergeant  Jamie Goodwin said any public assistance would help the Forensic Crash Unit's investigation.

"These are very horrible circumstances," Snr Sgt Goodwin said.

"We plea with all motorists to be vigilant while on the roads. Road safety is everyone's responsibility."

Anyone with information is urged to come forward by phoning Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.

