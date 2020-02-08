Family tragedy inspires career in healthcare

THE untimely death of a close family member is a heart-wrenching tragedy for anyone.

But for Shania Duffy, the sad event instead became a source of motivation – one which brought with it a life-changing effect.

The 21-year-old Yeppoon woman is about to enter the year as a graduate nurse in the paediatric unit at ­Rockhampton Base Hospital.

As she spoke on her final day of orientation at the ­hospital grounds, she ­reflected on a life filled with experiences, both tragic and inspiring, which led her to pursue a career in health.

Growing up as a young girl on her parents’ 2.5-acre ­property in Cawarral, just northeast of Rockhampton, she said it was where her ­desire to help others first planted its seeds.

“I was a cheerleader ­growing up and actually took on the assistant coach ­position when I was about 10, I then got accredited when I was about 17 or 18,” Ms Duffy said.

“I just found I had a ­connection with younger kids and a desire to help them as much as I can.”

Though sadly, the former St Ursula College student’s journey had not come ­without its share of personal devastation.

“I had a family member who was in hospital when I was younger and has now passed away,” Ms Duffy said.

“As the family, I ­experienced first-hand the care from the hospital staff, and that really impacted my ­decision to study health.

But like many high school graduates, the young woman was unsure which specific ­career path she preferred.

“I actually started a ­paramedic degree straight out of school when I was 17, I did a year and realised that my real passion was for ­caring for kids,” Ms Duffy said.

Her change of heart stemmed from a desire to be actively involved with the long-term care of a patient, not at all satisfied with the limited interaction the ­paramedic profession involved.

It is both her tight-knit family and community spirit that has Ms Duffy thrilled about her acceptance at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

“I feel very privileged to get a position in my ­hometown, I live 40 minutes down the road and now I can give back to the people and the community which gave me so much,” Ms Duffy said.

Ms Duffy predicted that she would one day return to her paramedic studies, and urged others considering a career in healthcare to ­explore the variety of ­opportunities available.

“It’s challenging, uni is such hard work,” she said.

“But the first placement will be so worth it.

“I can’t even count on my hands the amount of ­different positions you could explore too.

“You’d need hands, feet and a friend to figure out all the different positions a ­nursing career could lead to.”