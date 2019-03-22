Family tragedy inspires keynote speaker

Dallas Adams will speak at a Mackay safety conference today about the loss of his family in workplace accidents.

THE tragic loss of his father and brother in devastating workplace accidents was the catalyst behind Dallas Adams' message.

Mr Adams, the founder of DC Adams Group, will be a keynote speaker at the Resource Industry Network's safety conference today.

The motivational speaker will discuss his experiences dealing with the consequences of loss in workplace accidents, to convey how crucial safety is in the mining industry.

Mr Adams' brother died in an underground rock fall in 2004 and his father passed away while working on a tunnelling project for a water treatment plant.

"I worked in the same industry for the past 20 years, I was familiar with the environment and was aware of how dangerous it was," Mr Adams said.

"My father was in the industry for twice as long, and it put the emphasis on how dangerous this industry can be.

"A lot of people talk about complacency being in it for so long, but there's a lot of things that can happen in your life and your concentration goes.

"It was a wake up call on how dangerous it is."

Mr Adams said industry workers in attendance would no doubt know more about safety procedures.

His aim, he said, was to paint the picture of how widespread the impact of workplace decisions could be.

"I hope to provide a better understanding of the consequences ... it doesn't only affect the individual, it affects so many people."

Mr Adams' likely emotional speech will begin at 10am.