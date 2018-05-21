Menu
The McKenzie and Greaves families travelled from near and far for their reunion.
Your Story

Family travels across Australia and the world for reunion

Sean Fox
by
21st May 2018 10:00 AM

VERONICA Howman's family have spared no time having fun as relatives travel near and far for a special reunion.

Over six days, 20 to 30 members of the McKenzie and Greaves families joined together to take part in various activities in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Mount Morgan, Yeppoon and Emu Park.

Last week, the family travelled to Mount Morgan where their grandfather was born, and participated in a tour of the town.

SPECIAL REUNION: The McKenzie and Greaves families reunited this week, and had outings in in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Mt Morgan, Yeppoon and Emu Park (pictured).
They enjoyed their farewell dinner at Rockhampton's Allenstown Hotel which had been owned by their grandparents, Bill and Molly Greaves.

Twelve American relatives travelled for the occasion.

Aussie family members make their way back to their homes at such locations as Perth, Darwin, Brisbane and Gold Coast.

