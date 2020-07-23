Family trio set for Seeonee Park Trail Run

Kacey and Jett Clark, pictured at the Running of the Bulls at last year’s Challenge the Mountain, will join their mum Charmaine at the Rockhampton Road Runners Seeonee Park Trail Run on Sunday. Picture: Contributed

RUNNING: The Rockhampton Road Runners’ Seeonee Park Trail Run will be a family affair for the Clarks.

Mum Charmaine and her two children Jett, 10, and Kacey, 9, will take on the 10km on Sunday morning.

There are three distances on offer – 30km, 10km and 3km. The two longer routes will take runners up ‘Telstra Hill’, the 3km will be on the flat.

Charmaine, a RRR committee member, said the trail run catered for all fitness levels.

“Last year we had more than 100 runners and everyone loved it,” she said.

“It is always the biggest event on the club’s calendar and while COVID-19 has thrown us a curveball this year, we’re still expecting a good turnout.

“We’ve reduced nomination fees this year to try to encourage people to get back out there and get active.

“The trail run is popular with a lot of people, from trail to road runners to cross fitters and Spartan fanatics.”

Charmaine is excited about taking on the event for the first time – and to have her kids running alongside her.

She is a keen road runner, averaging about 40km a week. She is also a regular at Rockhampton parkrun and pre-COVID, had clocked up nearly 90 appearances there.

“I’m doing it for something different,” Charmaine said.

“It’s a trail run so you can it do how you want to do it. You can walk the entire way or you can go out and run the whole thing.

“I’m sure some of it will be challenging but nothing I can’t do. If you can run, there’s no reason why you can’t participate in a trail run.

“I’m going in with no grand expectations; I just want to enjoy it and I would encourage others to make it a family event.

“It’s not a race but we will be timing the events, and we hope to have some giveaways on the day.”

WANT TO DO IT?

Seeonee Park is 4km from the Bruce Hwy/Yeppoon Rd traffic lights on the left, between Access Road 4 and 5

Participants must register online by midnight Saturday on the RRR website.

Cost: Adults $20 for members, $30 non-members; all juniors $10.

Event times: 6am 30km, 7.30am 10km, 8.30am 3km.

Mandatory: Runners must carry water and a compression bandage.