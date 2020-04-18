Family video wins prize in Holiday at Home comp

LINDA Jaffrey and her family have won the first prize for their video entry in the Capricorn Enterprise ‘Holiday at Home’ competition.

In just the first week, the competition reached almost 9,000 locals on Facebook and had 22 entries. The competition will run for another 2 weeks with two more prizes to give away (each worth over $250). Every prize is a little different and support local businesses.

Linda’s prize included a Family Tour Pass to Capricorn Caves; an $80 Voucher for Keppel Bay Sailing Club; a Donut Making Kit from Artizan Gluten Free Bakery, and kids games and activities.