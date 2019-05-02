Family wants inquest into death of Toowoomba teen

ANSWERS NEEDED: Toowoomba's Janelle (left) and Audrey Armstrong are organising a special march on Saturday to push for a coronial inquest into the tragic 2018 death of their nephew Jaylen Close.

THE family of a Toowoomba indigenous teenager killed in a car crash has demanded a coronial inquest into his death.

Jaylen Close's loved ones will host a march through Toowoomba on Saturday to push for an investigation into his death.

The bodies of 16-year-old Kamilaroi boy Jaylen Close and 17-year-old Rayshaun Carr were found at the scene of a serious highway crash 30km north of Goondiwindi in April last year.

Police said the green Holden Commodore had been stolen from the Sunshine Coast before it was given to the boys. Two farmers found the wreckage and reported it to emergency services, who arrived just after noon on April 21.

However, Jaylen's aunt Audrey Armstrong said the family still had plenty of unanswered questions about the circumstances leading up to the boys' deaths and the lack of transparency from the police.

"We want our voices to be heard," she said.

"We're waiting on answers on an inquest - we could get a phone call at any time (from the coroner)."

All documentation has now been submitted to the coroner's office in Brisbane, with a decision yet to be made.

Representative for the Darlo people of the Wakka Wakka nation Patricia Conlon backed the march, adding that more needed to be done to prevent indigenous deaths where police were involved.

Greens candidate for Groom Alyce Nelligan has also endorsed the push for a coronial inquest.

"There are issues with this case that certainly make me feel uncomfortable and some questions need to be answered," she said.

"I believe if we were to go to court about this, it could be police negligence."

The march will run from the intersection of Hume and Herries Sts in the CBD from 10am, before heading down to Groom Park for speeches from indigenous leaders.