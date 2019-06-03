Family's bid to bring their dogs home from the pound

A ROCKHAMPTON family has been left heartbroken and pleading for their fur babies' lives after four of their four-legged friends were seized by Rockhampton Regional Council's animal management.

Struggling to hold back tears, Cimerond Peterson and her daughters Samantha, Danielle, and Latisha Lister, spoke to The Morning Bulletin about why they had been left without their beloved pets.

In April, Latisha's American staffy Chaos was seized by animal law officers under section 125 of the Animal Management Dog and Cat act.

According to local animal advocate, Lyn Laskus, the dog was allegedly seized without a warrant and without a police officer in attendance.

She said the dog had been accused of attacking a person.

Cimerond Peterson, Samantha Lister, Danielle Lister, Lyn Laskus and Letisha Peterson. Steph Allen

"The dog has been impounded and they haven't shown her any evidence,” Ms Laskus said.

"She's been issued with a proposal to declare the dog's dangerous, but how can she respond to that when she hasn't seen the evidence they claim they have?

"She hasn't been able to see the dog because she doesn't have a vehicle and the dog is out at Gracemere.

"She had no idea she was entitled to go see her dogs. Nobody told her that.”

When Latisha emailed the chief executive and councillors of Rockhampton Regional Council, she refuted the council's proposal to declare Chaos as dangerous on the grounds of no evidence being provided and the fact there was a similar dog in the street that she said "continues to roam”.

"They said they wouldn't let her have the dog back until she had a suitable enclosure, so she went to the regulations and it states that a pen must be made out of solid or firm materials,” Ms Laskus said.

"She sent another email asking what they consider firm or strong materials and she's not received anything from her correspondence.”

The next day, she said, officers turned up at Ms Peterson's home where her daughter, Samantha, had been staying with her dog.

Latisha Lister's dog Chaos was seized by animal management officers in April Latisha Lister

"All the dogs (Cimerond's two dogs and Samantha's dog) have been locked up in an enclosure on the verandah at night and during the day when the family goes out, they are chained up out the back,” Ms Laskus said.

The family had been shopping at Stockland Shopping Centre, when it was reported to council that the three dogs had attacked another dog on Richardson Rd.

"It's about 1km from her place (on Ruff St) and is around corners and that sort of thing,” Ms Laskus said.

"Somebody is saying Samantha came and got the dogs with a lead and took them back to the Ruff St address.

"The dogs had been on a chain. They couldn't possibly have been involved in anything.”

Officers provided a warrant that specified May 22, despite the claims it had occurred on May 21.

Ms Peterson said Samantha had been staying with her after threats, home break-ins, property damage and physical violence which had been done to her by a woman aware of the family's dogs and their location.

"This person is making these accusations against us,” Ms Peterson said.

"The police have been informed.

"They're my babies. I've got eight kids and I class Chocolate and Panic as my kids too.

"My kids were upset. Chocolate and Panic are couch potatoes, they love to snuggle with us on the couch. I can't see them hurting anybody.”

Ms Laskus said Samantha and Latisha's dogs were both therapy dogs that helped the young women with their anxiety.

"They're very important. American staffies are noted for their loving and their compassion,” Ms Laskus said.

"The council officer in a recording actually referred to their dogs as pitbulls.

"None of the neighbours have had problems with these dogs. They are well socialised with other dogs, take trips to the beach and socialise with other dogs and cats.

"(The council's) investigations are seriously flawed.”

Latisha made an application to council to find out information on the status of her dog but was advised she would need to pay $49.

Chair of the regulatory committee Councillor Ellen Smith said according to the Animal Management Act, if local laws officers "reasonably suspect a dog is involved in an attack, they should seek to hold the dog while an investigation is ongoing to ensure the community's safety”.

"If the dog attack is of a serious or violent nature and officers are denied access to the property, or the owner refuses to surrender the dog, then officers can return with a warrant and the police if necessary and seize the dog,” Cr Smith said.

"We then carry out a confidential and thorough investigation in relation to the incident, identifying all parties involved, taking witness statements and conducting interviews to obtain a factual picture of the event.

"During that time owners can visit their animals at our Animal Management Centre and our friendly staff at the centre are happy to arrange this.”

Cr Smith said at the end of the investigation the owners will be contacted and told the outcome and how to appeal should they wish to challenge the decision.

"One of the outcomes can be that a dog is declared dangerous,” Cr Smith said.

"When this happens, the dog is returned to the owner although the owner is required by law to provide an appropriate enclosure.

"If any owner would like to discuss their case or has questions about creating a suitable enclosure, one of our Local Laws Officers would be happy to speak to them directly.”