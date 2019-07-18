Family's fight to save beloved dogs from being put down

CIMEROND Peterson has until Saturday afternoon to save her beloved American staffies, Chocolate and Panic, from being euthanised after they were seized by Rockhampton Regional Council's animal management in April.

Ms Peterson has been given an ultimatum - pay $240 by Saturday 4pm and secure her yard, or lose her four-legged fur-babies.

"I don't want my babies to get killed,” she said.

"I'm dealing with a lot of emotions and my kids are missing them a lot.

"I've been trying all week to get short term loans but I have a low credit score and I can't get any.

"I don't know how I'm going to do it. I have eight kids and they can't go without food.”

Ms Peterson said the family was also slapped with a dangerous dog declaration fee for each registration, equal to $680pa for her two dogs.

Ms Peterson's daughter Latisha Lister said she had also been trying to secure a loan to help her mother and had set up a GoFundMe page to reach out to the public for help.

Latisha had her dog Chaos seized in April under section 125 of the Animal Management Dog and Cat act but was released on June 26 after failure to find evidence.

Related: Family's bid to bring their dogs home from the pound

According to local animal advocate, Lyn Laskus, council has yet to provide evidence of attacks that the dogs were said to have been involved in May.

Ms Laskus said the council could get a warrant and seize the dog "without you seeing photographs, reports, statements or anything like that. The dog can be impounded and they can keep the dog as long as they like, while they claim they're doing investigations and looking for evidence”.

The council issued a proposal to declare the dogs dangerous and Ms Peterson has been asked to prove their innocence, even though she's been given no information.

Now they are unable to respond as they have not been able to examine the evidence.

"Each time there's a review we've given information to say (council's) information is wrong and they change the paperwork and say 'we made a clerical error'... like when they gave two different dates and times, and now the notice says there's three different locations and attacks on one particular date,” Ms Peterson said.

Latisha Lister's dog Chaos was seized by animal management officers in April Latisha Lister

She said the council had provided her with a bit of "lee-way” in securing her yard, but said she was disappointed with the process in which officers took at the inspection.

"I rang them up saying I wouldn't be home for them to inspect my yard because I was getting my car fixed and hours later (animal management worker) turned up and just went ahead and did it,” she said.

The concerned mother said her "vulnerable” daughter Samantha was at home, but that it wasn't her property to show.

"I've got double drive way gates on the side of my house and (they say) I have to board them up,” she said.

"I went to council and said it would be a fire hazard, but they wouldn't approve of that.”

Ms Peterson's other daughter Samantha Lister's dog, Karma, was seized alongside Chocolate and Panic, and was released on July 12 after giving birth.

The family claimed Karma was impregnated by the complainant's dog, who apparently matches the same description and wanders the streets.

Samantha says she witnessed the complainant and their dog in her yard, when Karma was seized and impounded.

Latisha Lister's dog Chaos was seized by animal management officers in April Latisha Lister

"She gave birth to eight puppies in the pound and two died and one was still born,” Samantha said.

Karma and the remaining pups were released two days later and are at home and doing well.

Latisha has been meeting with a trainer to get her dog Chaos used to wearing an issued muzzle. Chaos is still under "dangerous dog” review.

Council CEO Evan Pardon said owners must pay the registration and impound fees for unregistered dogs to be released and that all dogs over 12 weeks must be registered.

Mr Pardon said an impounded animal becomes council property if necessary fees aren't paid in 3-5 days.

"We work very hard to reunite owners with their pets wherever possible, and as quickly as possible. We are happy to extend the 5 day impound period when needed, and in special circumstances we can waive the impound fee,” he said.

"When it is identified that an impounded dog needs medical attention, we will arrange for a vet to come to the Animal Management Centre, or transport the animal to a vet clinic.”

Help save Chocolate and Panic

https://www.gofundme.com/f/need-funding-to-release-dogs