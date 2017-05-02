27°
News

Family's heartache as loved one is stuck behind bars

Michelle Gately
| 2nd May 2017 7:51 AM
Arwa Waterton and Marlene Henry are two of the family members who came to support Kevin Henry who they say was wrongly convicted of murder 25 years ago.
Arwa Waterton and Marlene Henry are two of the family members who came to support Kevin Henry who they say was wrongly convicted of murder 25 years ago. Allan Reinikka ROK010517ahenry2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE SHOULD have spent his 47th birthday surrounded by friends and family, cutting cake and opening presents.

Instead, Kevin Henry spent another day behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit.

Although his family were buoyed by the support of over 30 people who gathered at the Fitzroy riverbank, it was another harsh reminder of all the time lost during his 25 year sentence for murder.

The rally at the Rockhampton Coast Guard building, formerly drug and alcohol rehabilitation clinic Toonooba House, was a cry for justice.

Henry was imprisoned in 1992, after being found guilty of killing Lynda (last name omitted out of respect for the family) whose naked body was found on the northern banks of the Fitzroy River the previous year.

He remains in jail, having been refused parole again last month.

Kevin Henry being led away by guards during his 1992 murder trial.
Kevin Henry being led away by guards during his 1992 murder trial. Contributed

However, Rockhampton journalist Amy McQuire and human rights advocate Martin Hodgson believe they've found enough proof to justify an official pardon, exploring the case through the podcast Curtain.

Yesterday, supporters draped banners over the building where Lynda was staying when she was murdered on August 31, 1991.

Aunt Arwa Waterton and niece Marlene Henry said there had been a hole in their life in the quarter of a century since Henry's imprisonment.

"His life was taken away from him, his childhood, his adulthood, it was all taken away from him,” Arwa said.

"He's doing time for someone else.

"My nephew has been locked up for 25 years of his life for nothing.

"The system here, let's just take a good hard look at it.

"It's 2017, let him out. We want him home for his family.

"There's no justice for Kevin. He should be out. All that time is lost to his family, his mum.”

A banner calling on justice for Kevin Henry at the 2017 Invasion Day parade in Brisbane.
A banner calling on justice for Kevin Henry at the 2017 Invasion Day parade in Brisbane. Contributed

The media is restricted from interviewing prisoners, but Arwa said she had been in constant contact with Henry yesterday and he was "overwhelmed” by the community support.

She said it was wonderful to see the podcast, Curtain, attracting a worldwide base of listeners and gave her hope of a good outcome in the case.

But the day was also about Lynda, a mother of four whose family have been left without concrete answers about her murder.

Although her South Australian family were unable to attend the rally, a message was read to the crowd from her nephew.

"She had four sons who she loved dearly and they suffer every day due to this enduring injustice,” he said.

"Our family have always felt though, that Kevin Henry was innocent.

"We know this because our family have experienced how the justice system treats Aboriginal people.

"I hope there is justice for my aunty Lynda so her spirit can rest.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  kevin henry murder rockhampton

Crash blocks road near two busy Rocky high schools

Crash blocks road near two busy Rocky high schools

Emergency crews are responding to the crash

Family's heartache as loved one is stuck behind bars

Arwa Waterton and Marlene Henry are two of the family members who came to support Kevin Henry who they say was wrongly convicted of murder 25 years ago.

The family of the victim labelled this case an "enduring injustice”

Employer, job seeker link ready to 'go live' in Livingstone

Jobs.

Exclusive employment opportunities 'create and contain' local jobs.

More ice addict parents in Rocky than rest of CQ

More parents are using ice in Rockhampton that anywhere else in Central Queensland.

Damning new figures show how many children in care of users

Local Partners

More ice addict parents in Rocky than rest of CQ

Damning new figures show how many children in care of users

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Hundreds of jobs created as $1 CQ mine reopens

Seam 3 at Blair Athol Mine, reportedly one of the largest coal seams in Australia and held some of the best coal mined and exported in the country. Photo Contributed

Blair Athol will restart operations after being closed five years

Colossal Rocky event to lure thousands, inject millions

Beef Australia 2018's official launch will be held this month ahead of the event expected to lure tens-of-thousands to Rockhampton. Pictured are chefs at Beef Week 2015.

High-end venue to deliver early taste of Beef Australia

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

ROCKING OUT: Kelvin Sweeney will be playing Queens Hotel Gladstone on Friday night.

Get out of the house and support our local talent

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

The Fyre Festival "was always going to be a disaster"

“In four days you will be dancing on the beach,” the post read. It turned out to be a disaster.

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

Ed Sheeran breaks Australian music chart record

Singer Ed Sheeran.

He has beaten ABBA to become longest-running No.1 in Aussie history.

Gallery: Mt Morgan celebrates in style for annual bash

Mt Morgan State School flower power float which won its third straight prize.

Community shares in colourful 40th birthday bash

JonBenet murder ‘will remain unsolved’

Casting JonBenet Ramsay is a new documentary about the unsolved murder of the six-year-old.

Australian director of Netflix doco says murder will remain unsolved

11 exciting events Rocky residents can attend in May

Priya Thakur and Vinod Kumar, chefs at Jai Ho indian restaurant preparing some dishes for Tastes of the World in Rockhampton. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

There is a wide range of great events on this month

Secret recordings to be heard in celebrity AVO case

Kelly Landry arrives to the Downing Centre court in Sydney, Monday, May 1, 2017. An AVO hearing involving Sydney-to-Hobart skipper Anthony Bell and his wife Kelly Landry has begun.

Recordings are ‘real evidence’ of what occurred between pair

EXQUISITELY CRAFTED FAMILY HOME

7 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 4 $555,000

Beyond the front fence awaits a RICH home that is free flowing and ELEGANT at every turn… With a beautiful FLOWING DESIGN... - Built by master Craftsman, Mark...

Retirees! This one is for you!! Low Maintenance Unit - Only $360,000!!

1/3 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 1 $320,000

If you are looking to downsize this lovely low maintenance unit will be perfect for you. You will be comfortable in this quiet upmarket suburb with the beautiful...

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $479,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $229,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

DELIGHTFUL GABLE, ELEVATED POSITION

302 Upper Dawson Road, The Range 4700

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Recently renovated this classic gable has been tastefully decorated to create a light, fresh and open feel. Elevated to capture natural breezes and views this...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $589,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

Owner Wants This SOLD!!!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $239,000

Looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate Granny Flat at the rear of the property offering you just that for...

Frenchville Favourite!!

366 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Freshly painted and situated on a 612 m2 allotment, this high set 3 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you to move straight in! Property Features Include:...

Quality Built Lowset Brick in Prime Location

4 Ferndale Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Make no mistake this property is on the market to sell. Positioned in a family friendly cul-de-sac with only three other homes you will not be disappointed. ...

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

26 Lexington Dr, Lammermoor.

Sweeping majestic harbour and island views on offer

Suburbs hurting Rocky's property values revealed

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

"LIMITED or no sales" in Rocky suburbs doing it tough hit prices.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!